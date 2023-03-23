Carmel Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,649 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WOOF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.11.

WOOF opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.06. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

