Carmel Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,015,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,318,291,000 after buying an additional 736,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,013,000 after buying an additional 1,784,464 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,188,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,930,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 15.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,023,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,581 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.89.

O opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.63.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 214.79%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

