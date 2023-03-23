Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Alcoa comprises approximately 0.9% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alcoa

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $2,055,057.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365 over the last three months.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alcoa Stock Down 4.4 %

Several research firms have issued reports on AA. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average is $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.06%.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Stories

