Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. PriceSmart comprises approximately 1.1% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of PriceSmart worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 175.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 65,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 43.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 61.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSMT opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.56. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $88.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.60.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other PriceSmart news, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $1,046,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,365,320.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PriceSmart news, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $1,046,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,365,320.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $99,745.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,707 shares in the company, valued at $323,794.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,453. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PriceSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

