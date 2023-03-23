Carmel Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,162,863,000 after buying an additional 6,357,468 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077,376 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7,055.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,486,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,810 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $55,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,742 shares of company stock worth $3,036,794 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.65. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $60.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

