Carmel Capital Partners LLC Makes New $997,000 Investment in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000. Concentrix accounts for 0.7% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Concentrix by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,870,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,762,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Concentrix by 18.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,334,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,615,000 after acquiring an additional 206,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Concentrix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,207,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CNXC opened at $119.50 on Thursday. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $108.57 and a 52-week high of $200.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.23). Concentrix had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 13.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $1,409,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,021.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,021.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $45,234.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Concentrix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

See Also

