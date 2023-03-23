Carmel Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust makes up 1.0% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 51,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 46,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE STWD opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.07%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.07.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

