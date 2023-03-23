Carmel Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 291.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.08.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $104.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.36. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $138.65. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

