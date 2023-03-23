Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Insider Buys $16,640.00 in Stock

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Rating) insider Jay O. Wright bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $16,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,364,517 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,097.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Castellum Stock Down 4.6 %

CTM opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Castellum, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Castellum during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Castellum during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Castellum during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Castellum during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Castellum during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000.

About Castellum

Castellum, Inc is a technology firm which is engaged in the development of strategic acquisitions in cyber security, information technology, information warfare, electronic warfare, software engineering, data analytics and program support. The company was founded by Jean Machetel Ekobo in September 2010 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

