Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01). Approximately 710,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 531,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of £8.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.97.

Castillo Copper Limited engages in the exploration and examination of mineral properties in Australia and Zambia. It primarily explores for copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the NWQ Copper project located in the Mt Isa copper-belt of Queensland, Australia; the Mkushi, the Luanshya, the North and South Lumwana, and the Mwansa projects covering approximately 1,100 square kilometers in Zambia; the Broken Hill, a zinc-silver-lead project consists of four tenements covering 801.3 square kilometers situated in New South Wales, Australia; and a 100% interest in the Cangai copper project located in New South Wales, Australia.

