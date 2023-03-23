CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stake Trimmed by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,290,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. CDW accounts for approximately 6.2% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of CDW worth $230,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,669 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CDW by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,034,000 after purchasing an additional 287,957 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,843,000 after purchasing an additional 261,800 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,927,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.87. 78,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,798. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.38 and a 200-day moving average of $183.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.86.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

