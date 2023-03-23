CEEK VR One Day Volume Reaches $6.42 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $73.62 million and approximately $6.42 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0914 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007735 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00024918 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00030599 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001728 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00018980 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003474 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00201327 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,418.18 or 1.00020902 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09074016 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $11,645,727.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.