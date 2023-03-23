Celo Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $40.74 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $40.74 million and $1.32 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.86 or 0.00361450 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,476.52 or 0.26271485 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00010261 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,754,969 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

