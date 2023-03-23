Cemtrex, Inc. to Issue — Dividend of $5.00 (NASDAQ:CETXP)

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share on Friday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Cemtrex Stock Up 13.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CETXP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,179. Cemtrex has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60.
Cemtrex Company Profile
