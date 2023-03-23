Cemtrex, Inc. to Issue — Dividend of $5.00 (NASDAQ:CETXP)

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share on Friday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Cemtrex Stock Up 13.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CETXP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,179. Cemtrex has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

