Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 1,194 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in PPL by 989.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in PPL by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in PPL by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PPL. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average is $28.08.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.