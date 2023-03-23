Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 1,892 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,079,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,796,000 after buying an additional 760,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NiSource by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,107,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,903,000 after buying an additional 1,914,399 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,779,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,404,000 after buying an additional 695,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 16,086.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,135,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,592,000 after buying an additional 6,098,034 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE NI opened at $26.37 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.09.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

NiSource Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

