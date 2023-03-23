Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 5.5% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.50% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $9,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 141.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of JAAA opened at $49.36 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $50.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average is $49.32.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

