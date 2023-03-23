Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $24.16.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.