Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 38.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.29. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

