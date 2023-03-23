Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $329,000 Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 53.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,943,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 10.8% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $42.91.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.15%.

In related news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGE. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

