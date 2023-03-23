Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $2.10 Million in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 1.2% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $98.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.81 and a 200 day moving average of $102.14. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.