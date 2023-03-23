Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 733 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEG. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

PEG opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.68%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

