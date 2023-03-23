Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.49.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.10%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.