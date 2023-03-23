Centrifuge (CFG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $18.42 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Centrifuge has a market cap of $18.42 million and approximately $283,560.46 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.67 or 0.00359967 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,389.85 or 0.26163662 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010219 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.30216057 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $280,737.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.