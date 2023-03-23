Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) Announces $0.04 Interim Dividend

Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Centuria Office REIT Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.12.

Get Centuria Office REIT alerts:

Centuria Office REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

COF is Australia's largest ASX listed pure play office REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX300 Index. COF owns a portfolio of high quality assets situated in core office markets throughout Australia. COF is overseen by a hands-on, active manager and provides investors with income and the opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high-quality Australian office assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Centuria Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuria Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.