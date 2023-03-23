Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) Announces $0.04 Interim Dividend

Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.
Centuria Office REIT Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.12.
Centuria Office REIT Company Profile
