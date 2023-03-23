Chainlink (LINK) Price Reaches $7.17 on Major Exchanges

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Chainlink token can now be bought for approximately $7.17 or 0.00026198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and approximately $578.42 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.83 or 0.00358047 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,110.92 or 0.26024091 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,099,970 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink (LINK) is a decentralized oracle network that provides data to smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing developers to create secure and reliable decentralized applications. Founded in 2017 by Sergey Nazarov and Steve Ellis, it was initially funded by a seed investment from the Web3 Foundation. The Chainlink network bridges the real world and the blockchain, connecting smart contracts to reliable and tamper-proof data sources known as oracles, which provide secure and up-to-date data to the smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

