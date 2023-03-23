ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CFO Sells $136,074.40 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 14,476 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $136,074.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
ChargePoint Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CHPT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.06. 7,613,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,619,393. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 80.58% and a negative net margin of 73.59%. The business had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on CHPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.16.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
