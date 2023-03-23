Charlie Nunn Purchases 285,316 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) insider Charlie Nunn acquired 285,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £136,951.68 ($168,183.32).

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of LLOY stock traded down GBX 0.76 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 47.01 ($0.58). 221,599,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,335,031. The company has a market capitalization of £31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 677.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 38.51 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 54.33 ($0.67). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 50.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 46.89.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,857.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Lloyds Banking Group

LLOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 75 ($0.92) in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 65.22 ($0.80).

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.