Charlie Nunn Purchases 285,316 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) insider Charlie Nunn acquired 285,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £136,951.68 ($168,183.32).
Shares of LLOY stock traded down GBX 0.76 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 47.01 ($0.58). 221,599,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,335,031. The company has a market capitalization of £31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 677.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 38.51 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 54.33 ($0.67). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 50.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 46.89.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,857.14%.
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
