Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE) Declares $0.04 Interim Dividend

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQEGet Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12.

About Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT is the largest Australian ASX-listed real estate investment trust (A-REIT) that invests in social infrastructure properties. Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC). With over 29 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups.

