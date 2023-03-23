Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Position Lifted by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies makes up 2.1% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned 0.08% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $13,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,868 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,677,000 after purchasing an additional 786,647 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,461,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,077.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,142,000 after purchasing an additional 316,667 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 30.1% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,120,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,309,000 after purchasing an additional 259,431 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.72. 60,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,003. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $145.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.64. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.41.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

