Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. Cheetah Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

