Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,649,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,634,000 after purchasing an additional 160,581 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,039,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,110,000 after acquiring an additional 683,592 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 237.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,844,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,447 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,556. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.39. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $122.50.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

