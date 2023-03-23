Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $703,026,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,639,000 after acquiring an additional 109,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,563,000 after acquiring an additional 101,945 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its stake in IAC by 14.1% during the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,501,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,889,000 after buying an additional 432,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in IAC by 15.7% during the second quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,989,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,083,000 after buying an additional 404,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IAC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.13.

IAC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,449. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.54. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $106.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.13.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. IAC had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAC

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

