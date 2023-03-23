Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,481 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,994,000 after purchasing an additional 863,200 shares during the period. Finally, QVR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% during the third quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 751,100 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ traded up $7.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $313.35. 22,862,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,458,832. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $371.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.