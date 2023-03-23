Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Insider Activity

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,145,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.17 per share, for a total transaction of $186,142,666.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 203,299,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,029,221,770.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 8,705,002 shares of company stock worth $519,305,954 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,589,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,600,634. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Stories

