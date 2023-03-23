Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Invests $206,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,370. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.62.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

