Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Invests $223,000 in Gotham 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVLU)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gotham 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVLU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Gotham 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GVLU traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.15. 5,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.02. Gotham 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.02.

Gotham 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

The Gotham 1000 Value ETF (GVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF consisting of large- and mid-cap value stocks from the United States. GVLU was launched on Jun 7, 2022 and is managed by Gotham.

