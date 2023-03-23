Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Sells 223 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.13. 1,511,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,127,977. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.94. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.62.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

