China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.10

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75.

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

