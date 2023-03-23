Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading 9.6% Higher

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) rose 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.17. Approximately 334,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,230,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

