Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading 9.6% Higher

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) rose 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.17. Approximately 334,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,230,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Chindata Group Trading Up 7.8 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Institutional Trading of Chindata Group
Chindata Group Company Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chindata Group (CD)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.