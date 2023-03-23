Christopher Harborne Buys 12,856 Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 12,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $99,505.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,579,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,962,504.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Christopher Harborne purchased 1,398 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $10,834.50.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Christopher Harborne purchased 9,215 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $71,416.25.

On Monday, March 13th, Christopher Harborne acquired 2,243 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $17,383.25.

On Thursday, March 9th, Christopher Harborne acquired 4,874 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,773.50.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Christopher Harborne acquired 1,849 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,329.75.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Christopher Harborne acquired 1,122 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $8,695.50.

On Monday, February 27th, Christopher Harborne acquired 4,666 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $36,161.50.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Christopher Harborne acquired 1,887 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,624.25.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Christopher Harborne acquired 4,849 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,434.28.

NASDAQ:ISSC opened at $7.57 on Thursday. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.72 million, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 32.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 150,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 10.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

