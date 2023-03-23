Chronos Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 4.4% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $468.90 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $468.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.18. The company has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

