Chronos Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,100 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 56,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 43,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $16.62 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,232 shares of company stock worth $294,958. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.