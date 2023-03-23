Citigroup Boosts Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target to $82.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SIG. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $74.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.86.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $758,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,106,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,927,756.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $758,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,106,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,927,756.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,400. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,370,000 after buying an additional 31,035 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,388,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,597,000 after buying an additional 13,848 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,843,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,386,000 after buying an additional 179,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,610,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,287,000 after buying an additional 29,590 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.