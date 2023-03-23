Civic Market Cap Achieves $106.65 Million (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Civic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000387 BTC on exchanges. Civic has a market capitalization of $106.65 million and approximately $10.26 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Civic

Civic’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.

CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

