Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.99

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.99 and last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 82868 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities cut shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 51.56 and a quick ratio of 51.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.73 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.34%.

Institutional Trading of Claros Mortgage Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

