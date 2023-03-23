Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.97

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 1546246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLNE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Transactions at Clean Energy Fuels

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

In other news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $61,960.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,254.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,254.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $45,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,523.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,069 shares of company stock valued at $139,409. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth $48,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Energy Fuels

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.