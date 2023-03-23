Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $147.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.00.

Clorox Trading Down 1.3 %

CLX opened at $154.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. Clorox has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $160.59.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

