Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Co-Diagnostics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Co-Diagnostics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CODX opened at $1.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $50.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Co-Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 218.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 19.4% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

