Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Co-Diagnostics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
Co-Diagnostics Stock Performance
NASDAQ CODX opened at $1.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $50.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -0.80.
About Co-Diagnostics
Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.
