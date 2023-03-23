Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Sells $114,345.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ COIN traded down $6.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.14. 21,567,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,323,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.30. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.63. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $206.79.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Compass Point upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

